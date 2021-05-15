Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

