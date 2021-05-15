Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.