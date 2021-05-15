Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $938,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

