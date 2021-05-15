Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $141.19 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.