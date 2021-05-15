Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.
In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.