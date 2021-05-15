Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

