Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $53.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

BMBL stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.06. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

