Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 183.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

