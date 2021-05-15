Callisto Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $262,956.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and $262,956.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.40 or 0.07853772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00206113 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.