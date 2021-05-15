Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.30. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,370%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

