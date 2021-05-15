Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.