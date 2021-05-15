Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.940-5.240 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.92.

CPT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.27. 453,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

