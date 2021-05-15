Canaccord Genuity Downgrades InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Desjardins lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

