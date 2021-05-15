Canaccord Genuity Increases VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 300

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGY stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71. The firm has a market cap of £104.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.