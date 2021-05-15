Canaccord Genuity Increases VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target to GBX 300

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EGY stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 180 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.71. The firm has a market cap of £104.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
