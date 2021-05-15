Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,641,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,176. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

