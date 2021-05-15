Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Increased to C$242.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.63.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

