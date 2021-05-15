Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of COK stock opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

