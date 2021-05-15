Cango (NYSE:CANG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Cango stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $810.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cango will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

