Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9785 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.96.
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.23. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
