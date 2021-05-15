Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.20.

CMD opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $89.76.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

