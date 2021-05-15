Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $9.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.25 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.86. 14,690,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

