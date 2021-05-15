Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £16,369.08 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31).

Capita stock opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £710.30 million and a P/E ratio of 52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.86.

Get Capita alerts:

CPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.