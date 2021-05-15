Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 197,508 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

