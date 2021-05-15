Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

