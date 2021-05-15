Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 617,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

