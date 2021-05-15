Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.20 million.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 201,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,607. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

