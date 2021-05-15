cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

YCBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of YCBD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 862,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21).

In other news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $192,772.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

