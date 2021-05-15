Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

