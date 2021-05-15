Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $113.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

