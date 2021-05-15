CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

