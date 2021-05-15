CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.50.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$68.61 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$72.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at C$637,938. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437 over the last quarter.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

