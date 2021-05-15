Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

