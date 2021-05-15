Cellectis S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cellectis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Cellectis has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

