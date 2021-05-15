Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,527. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. Celsius has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

