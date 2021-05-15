Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $50.36. 23,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,370,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
