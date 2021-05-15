Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $50.36. 23,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,370,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $172,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

