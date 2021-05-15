Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

