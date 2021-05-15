CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.52 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CF Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,453. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

