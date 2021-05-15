Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. 386,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.