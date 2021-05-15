Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $132.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.12. 196,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,493. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

