Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 289.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 74,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

