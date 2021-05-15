Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

