Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,239 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.