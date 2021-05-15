Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $142.12 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,553.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,585. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

