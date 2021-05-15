Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CHEK opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

