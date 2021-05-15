Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Earnings Results

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.