Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $77.35 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

