ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.