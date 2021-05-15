Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,518. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.