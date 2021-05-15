Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports.

CMMB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 144,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,518. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17.

CMMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

