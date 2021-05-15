Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

CVX stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

