Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CSSE opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $402,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

